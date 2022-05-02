Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crocs launch cereal-themed collection

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new product for cereal lovers who want breakfast-themed footwear.

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.

The shoes are a collaboration between Crocs, General Mills, and Foot Locker, called the “Rise n’ Style” collection. They cost between $45-70 per pair.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be...
Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say
Mary Davis was found guilty on April 29 during a jury trial in Alexander County, Ill.
Southern Ill. woman found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 investigation
The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta
Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event.
Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies