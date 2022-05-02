LIVE: Butler County to remember 1927 tornado with ceremony

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of the Butler County community are coming together on Monday, May 2 to remember the lives lost from a deadly tornado nearly a century ago.

A ceremony to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the 1927 tornado will take place on the second floor of the Butler County Courthouse.

They will honoring the lives of 86 people killed when a tornado stormed through the Butler County on May 2, 1927.

It took the twister only three minutes to tear through Poplar Bluff.

In 1927 estimates, the storm caused $2 million in damages.

The remembrance event will begin with a reception at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be available.

At 11:30 a.m., brief remarks will be made on the appreciation of county community partners in weather preparedness.

The ceremony will then head outdoors to the Courthouse Gazebo as the monthly outdoor siren test takes place at 12 p.m.

The event will end with the song God Bless America.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.