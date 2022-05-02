Brookport, Ill. man arrested in connection with Paducah shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Brookport, Illinois man was arrested in connection with a shooting.

Christopher Machan, 31, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Paducah police, they responded to a business on Hinkleville Road after receiving numerous calls of shots fired on Saturday, April 30.

An officer talked to a witness who said they saw Machan following another vehicle while speeding through a parking lot. The witness said they heard a gunshot once the cars drover out of sight around the building.

According to police, the victim stated that while driving, they saw Machan.

Machan had allegedly sent the victim harassing texts that same day, so the victim fled the area to avoid him.

The victim told police that Machan followed their car through a parking lot, shot a single gunshot toward their vehicle and then left the area.

Machan was arrested by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Massac County Jail.

