Apply now for Missouri’s black bear, elk hunting seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri hunters may apply for the upcoming black bear and elk hunting seasons.

The application period lasts until May 31. It costs $10 to apply.

Elk hunting season includes an archery season from October 15-23 and a firearms season from December 10-18. Black bear hunting season lasts from October 17-26.

“Last year, we had a harvest of five elk,” said Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation. “The five hunters drawn harvested an elk. We have a population of 257. Five elk can easily be absorbed in this population. Same thing with the bear season. We have a population of approximately 800 bears last season and in our first bear season we had 12 bears harvested. That again can be easily absorbed into the bear population of Missouri.”

Skalicky says five permits to hunt elk will be given and 400 permits for a maximum of 40 black bears. To apply for a permit click HERE.

Conservation agents say population numbers reflect Missouri is in great wildlife shape.

