Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a...
Perry County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged assault that led to deadly shooting
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Storm damage reported across Perry County, Mo.
Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.
Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee suspends all executions through 2022
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a semi tractor-trailer flipped a the 21 mile...
Overturned semi on Purchase Parkway in Graves County blocks portion of exit