6-year-old child hit by vehicle

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a 6-year-old child and a vehicle Monday, morning May 2 in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a child attempting to cross the 2600 block of North Friendship Road ran out in front of a vehicle at approximately 7:40 a.m.

The driver said they tried to avoid hitting the child, but they were unsuccessful.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The road was closed for approximately 20 minutes.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS also responded to the crash.

