2 seriously injured in ATV crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau teenager and a Jackson woman were seriously injured in an ATV crash on Sunday afternoon, May 1.

The crash happened at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 177, just 6 miles east of Fruitland.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Sportsman when the ATV flipped.

The teen and his 23-year-old passenger, Timber M. Kimble, were thrown from the ATV.

An ambulance rushed both to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

