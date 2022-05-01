Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man in Scott City has been charged with Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree.
In a statement, Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter said the Scott City Police Department received complaint about the sexual assault of a minor.
Darrion Jerome Bradley is accused of forcing a minor to perform a sexual act.
He has been denied a bond and placed in custody at the Scott City Jail.
