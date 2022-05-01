Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case

Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.(Scott City Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man in Scott City has been charged with Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree.

In a statement, Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter said the Scott City Police Department received complaint about the sexual assault of a minor.

Darrion Jerome Bradley is accused of forcing a minor to perform a sexual act.

He has been denied a bond and placed in custody at the Scott City Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT: Active week in weather ahead
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms
Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.
Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced
Police say there isn’t any information on a suspect so far.
Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured

Latest News

The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the...
Arch lights will be turned off Sunday night for bird migration
Whitney Quick encourages you to do research before paying a company to help you with financial...
Better Business Bureau warns of financial aid scams
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/1
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/1
Companies that help you find financial aid opportunities when it comes to schooling, aren't...
BBB warns of financial aid scams