Perry County Sherriff’s Office investigating alleged assault that led to deadly shooting

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An alleged case of assault led to one man being shot, resulting in injuries that led to his death.

According to a statement from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a man who said he had been assaulted and that he had shot his attacker.

When they responded to his home on Sandler Drive in Perry County, they found the man, who was accused by the resident of the assault, lying in the front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

That 41-year-old man from Perryville would later succumb to his injuries.

Sheriff Gary Schaaf said the situation is currently under investigation and no more details will be released until the investigation is finished.

