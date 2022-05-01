Heartland Votes
Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms

A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County has seen damage from Saturday’s storms.

Sheriff Gary Schaaf said his office has received reports of storm damage in two different areas of the county.

As of 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening, no injuries were reported.

Building damage has been reported on PCR 806.

A barn was damaged near Highway C and E, and farm equipment was blown across a field.

An electric pole was also snapped off.

Emergency Management personnel are in contact with the National Weather Service.

