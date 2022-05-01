Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local fire chief honored as he steps down after 35 years

Dennis Wright stands in front of the Tower Rock Fire Protection District during the dedication.
Dennis Wright stands in front of the Tower Rock Fire Protection District during the dedication.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - A local fire chief is honored with the fire station named after him. He is stepping down after 35 years of serving the community.

Dennis Wright is a long-time member with the Tower Rock Fire Protection District in Grand Tower. He’s been chief for the last 33 years there and is permanently handing the chief hat over.

He has seen many fires, floods and service calls in his time at the station.

He says he will miss his time serving there but will remain active on the department and in the community still.

“It’s been many years. Been here 35 years on the department, 33 as chief and it’s time to back up a little bit,” Wright said. “Stick around and watch and try to give them some help and training and advice as they go along.”

He is grateful for all the support from his friends and the community throughout the years and on this day.

“I want to thank the people for coming out and honoring me in this occasion and let them know that I’m still going to be around and still serving them in some capacity,” Wright said.

After the dedication, the community enjoyed cake and refreshments.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY due to threat of large hail, damaging winds
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
USGS recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake near St. Louis on Friday, April 29.
M2.8 earthquake recorded in the St. Louis area
Screenshot of OIS in O'Fallon
Body cam shows officers shoot, kill 17-year-old driver in O’Fallon, MO
In accordance with Board policy, the teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending...
McCracken Co. teacher temporarily suspended following investigation into fraudulent COVID vaccine cards

Latest News

Folks look at some plants at the Jackson In Bloom event in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson in Bloom fills Uptown Jackson
National Drug Takeback Day
National Drug Takeback Day
One person injured after shooting in Carbondale
One person injured after shooting in Carbondale
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 4/30/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 4/30/22