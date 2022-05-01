Local fire chief honored as he steps down after 35 years

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - A local fire chief is honored with the fire station named after him. He is stepping down after 35 years of serving the community.

Dennis Wright is a long-time member with the Tower Rock Fire Protection District in Grand Tower. He’s been chief for the last 33 years there and is permanently handing the chief hat over.

He has seen many fires, floods and service calls in his time at the station.

He says he will miss his time serving there but will remain active on the department and in the community still.

“It’s been many years. Been here 35 years on the department, 33 as chief and it’s time to back up a little bit,” Wright said. “Stick around and watch and try to give them some help and training and advice as they go along.”

He is grateful for all the support from his friends and the community throughout the years and on this day.

“I want to thank the people for coming out and honoring me in this occasion and let them know that I’m still going to be around and still serving them in some capacity,” Wright said.

After the dedication, the community enjoyed cake and refreshments.

