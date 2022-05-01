Jackson in Bloom fills Uptown Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson In Bloom event was held today and brought with it more than a thousand people to Uptown Jackson on Saturday.

This celebration focuses on a variety of products and services including vendors and presentations that feature plants, gardening, activities, crafts and more.

We talked with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Executive Director Janna Clifton who says it’s great to see so much interest in the community here.

“I am so happy to see everyone here,” Clifton said. “To see the people interacting in the presentations and visiting the local handmade crafts and art goods that are over here.”

She said this event was put on for a variety of reasons.

“One part of the reason that this event was brought on, I don’t know if you can see but the light poles, the flower buds hanging. So that’s kind of a symbol that Spring has come, it’s here and we’re going to celebrate it.”

The event also featured a plant sale from the Jackson High School.

