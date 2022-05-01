Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Unsettled pattern set to return quickly....
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Dry air and mainly clear skies will make for a cool, pleasant night….before we begin to transition back to a more unsettled pattern again for the work week.  Tomorrow morning will be cool and dry, with lows ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s.  But clouds will increase quickly during the day, with a few showers or isolated thunderstorms possible by late afternoon or evening.   Thunderstorm chances (and intensity) ramp up Monday night into Tuesday: SPC has us in a level 1/level 2 risk of severe once again….and heavy downpours may be a threat as well.

Farther out,  a brief ‘quiet day’ on Wednesday will be followed by another round of rain and potentially strong thunderstorms by Thursday.   However, we may finally catch a break from Friday into the weekend as models show us getting into a much quieter and drier pattern for at least a few days.  Friday and Friday look to be cooler than normal thanks to northwest winds,  but by the end of the weekend a building ridge should push temps back into the 80′s.

