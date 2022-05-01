Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Dry today, storms return this coming week

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 5/1
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’ve got a sunny and pleasant day in store for our Sunday before another active pattern develops for the upcoming work week.

Brian Alworth says highs today will be in the 70s, with breezy but dry westerly breezes.

Lower humidity levels will be noticeable today, and tonight will be quiet and cooler, with overnight temps dropping below 50 over much of the area.

But more unsettled weather begins to push in on Monday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely as early as Monday evening.

Monday morning should be cool and dry, but clouds will increase from west to east through the day.

Shower and storm chances return as early as mid-afternoon and evening and really ramp up Monday night into early Tuesday.

Note that we are outlooked for severe storms again on the Monday and Tuesday maps from SPC!

After a brief break on Wednesday, another system will spin onto the plains by Thursday with more showers and storms possible, before we finally dry out (and cool down a bit) for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT: Active week in weather ahead
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms
Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.
Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced
Police say there isn’t any information on a suspect so far.
Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook