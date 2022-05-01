First Alert: Dry today, storms return this coming week

(KFVS) - We’ve got a sunny and pleasant day in store for our Sunday before another active pattern develops for the upcoming work week.

Brian Alworth says highs today will be in the 70s, with breezy but dry westerly breezes.

Lower humidity levels will be noticeable today, and tonight will be quiet and cooler, with overnight temps dropping below 50 over much of the area.

But more unsettled weather begins to push in on Monday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely as early as Monday evening.

Monday morning should be cool and dry, but clouds will increase from west to east through the day.

Shower and storm chances return as early as mid-afternoon and evening and really ramp up Monday night into early Tuesday.

Note that we are outlooked for severe storms again on the Monday and Tuesday maps from SPC!

After a brief break on Wednesday, another system will spin onto the plains by Thursday with more showers and storms possible, before we finally dry out (and cool down a bit) for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.