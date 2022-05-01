Heartland Votes
Cardinals move start time of Monday’s makeup game vs Royals due to forecast

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s game against the Royals will start three hours earlier than planned, the Cardinals announced Sunday.

The first pitch for the game is now set for 12:15 p.m. instead of 3:10 p.m. because rain is in the forecast. The game was originally supposed to be played on April 13 but was rained out.

Tickets for the April 13 game are valid for Monday’s contest. Fans who purchased tickets for the game will receive a digital voucher via email for complimentary tickets to a future Cardinals game this season.

