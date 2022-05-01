Heartland Votes
Advertisement

14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – Police in Indiana have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the death of the boy’s 17-year-old brother.

Police with the Kokomo Police Department said in a release they responded on April 30 to the report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived, they said they found the 17-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told officers his 14-year-old brother had shot him and ran from the area.

The 17-year-old was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis where police say he died from his injuries.

Police located the 14-year-old about a mile from the scene where they took him into custody.

He was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center and booked for murder.

A judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder, according to Indiana law.

Teens ages 16 or 17 who are accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT: Active week in weather ahead
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms
Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.
Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced
Police say there isn’t any information on a suspect so far.
Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured

Latest News

Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
House fire kills two children trapped inside, authorities say
The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the...
Arch lights will be turned off Sunday night for bird migration
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86