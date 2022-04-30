Heartland Votes
Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced

Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.
Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.(KFVS/Mike Mohundro)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The second annual Muddy River Marathon kicked off this morning in Cape Girardeau.

Dozens of runners were spotted throughout the city during Saturday’s morning and afternoon hours.

A ceremony was held at the end to announce the winners of the event, led by Co-Directors Brandon Hahs and Bryan Kelpe.

The overall winner for men was Nick Happe, of Clayton, Mo., with a time of 3:01:46 in his first marathon.

The overall winner for the woman was Kellie Shimer, of Richlandtown, Pa., with a time of 3:29:45.

