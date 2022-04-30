Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The second annual Muddy River Marathon kicked off this morning in Cape Girardeau.

Dozens of runners were spotted throughout the city during Saturday’s morning and afternoon hours.

A ceremony was held at the end to announce the winners of the event, led by Co-Directors Brandon Hahs and Bryan Kelpe.

The overall winner for men was Nick Happe, of Clayton, Mo., with a time of 3:01:46 in his first marathon.

The overall winner for the woman was Kellie Shimer, of Richlandtown, Pa., with a time of 3:29:45.

