Southern 7 Health Dept. gives update on WOW van

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Health Department rolled out the Wellness on Wheels van earlier this month to reach more people who need health checks.

Shawnna Rhine gives an update on the free health-care service.

“We’re now offering COVID boosters, the second booster and we’re also offering well water checks, come pick those up, there’s a fee for those. And then we’re also giving out medical disposal packets. So if you’ve got outdated prescriptions that you know we don’t want you flushing those down the toilet, you can come pick up a pack and dispose of it safely,” Rhine said.

“It’s been kind of slow going. So far we’ve been out in the communities and it’s just gonna take a little while for people to realize that this is up and around. But the majority of the people that have come out have taken advantage of that second booster. If you’re a business if you’re a community leader or if you’re an organization and you’d like for us to come and set up the WOW van, we would love to partner with you on that,” she said.

“There are no appointments necessary. We do ask though, if you are planning to come out and get your COVID shot, you can expect to kind of hang around for about 15 minutes or so while the vaccine thaws, but there is no appointment. We just want people to know that a lot of the screenings are completely free, you can come out and get your blood pressure screened,” she said.

“Again, you get your COVID vaccine. And there are some other things that we’re offering including medical disposal packets, you can come out pick one of those, and it’s that time of year to start thinking about getting your well water checked. So we do have those available for a small fee but this is just an opportunity for us to come into your community and to help you get that basic health check. For some residents throughout the area, They do have to drive 30,40,50 miles to see a regular doctor so this gives them an opportunity to do that on a semi regular basis,” she said.

