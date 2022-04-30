UPDATE: I-24 restricted to one lane at site of SEMI crash in Livingston Co.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Livingston County 911 Dispatch has announced that Interstate 24 eastbound is restricted to one-lane at the site of a SEMI rollover crash near the 32 mile marker in Livingston County.

According to KYTC, the crash was in the westbound lanes, but a portion of the truck is also blocking the eastbound lanes.

A release from KYTC states that I-24 eastbound traffic is reported moving slowly past the crash site with one lane open.

This is at the KY 917/Stringtown Road Overpass just west of the I-24 Cumberland River Bridge.

KYTC says both westbound lanes are open.

The estimated duration of time before the site is cleared is now 3 hours or approximately 1:30 a.m., CDT.

