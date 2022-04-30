Heartland Votes
Heartland baseball teams honoring Alex Powderly with special hats and stickers

Heartland baseball teams honor player who passed away from cancer.
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alex Powderly was a beloved member of the Cape Central Tigers baseball team, and the entire surrounding community. He passed away in September of last year after a lengthy battle with cancer.

This spring Alex’s spirit is being carried onto the field. Cape Central, Notre Dame, Jackson, Sikeston and Chaffee’s baseball teams are all wearing stitched hats and/or stickers with the hashtag “p4AP20.”

Alex had relationships and connections through baseball and family with each of these schools.

The idea to honor Alex started developing before the season began. As soon as the hashtag was created, the mock-ups and costs of the hats and stickers were distributed to the teams. There was no hesitation participate.

