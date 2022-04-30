Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

First Alert Action Day due to threat of severe thunderstorms!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An active weather day shaping up with periods of showers and thunderstorms.  A threat of severe storms continues for this afternoon and tonight as a cold front approaches from the west.  In the short-term,  a line of elevated thunderstorms is pushing in from the northwest this morning.   These should gradually weaken with time but could still produce lightning and heavy downpours during the morning hours.  After a mid-day lull,  stronger storms are expected to develop this afternoon through early tonight.  SPC still has us outlooked for a level 2 risk of severe,  with damaging winds,  large hail and isolated tornadoes possible.  This line should gradually move east across the region from mid-afternoon west to about midnight east.

Tomorrow will bring a brief break in the action, with mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant conditions.  Unfortunately, the break will be short-lived as more weather systems are set to move through during the upcoming work week.  The first will bring another round of rain and potential thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday…..with another Thursday or Thursday night.  Strong storms and heavy rains look possible with these systems as well.

