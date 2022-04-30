Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Severe Storm Threat Continues....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Action Day still in effect for this evening and into tonight as a cold front approaches from the west.   Clouds have limited temperatures a bit,  but still enough moisture and energy for a threat of a few severe storms including isolated tornados from mid afternoon through about midnight.  Then we’ll clear out from west to east as drier air blows in from the west:  Sunday will be a very pleasant day with mainly sunny skies,  mild temps and lower humidity levels….and Sunday night will be clear and cool.

Unfortunately, we’re looking at an active weather week ahead as a 2 or 3 rounds of rain and thunderstorms are forecast in busy westerly flow aloft.  The first round will be Monday night into Tuesday.  After a break on Wednesday, another round arrives for Thursday into Thursday night.  Strong storms and excessive rainfall will both be potential problems.  Looking ahead, though….the pattern looks good for the first weekend of May.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY due to threat of large hail, damaging winds
USGS recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake near St. Louis on Friday, April 29.
M2.8 earthquake recorded in the St. Louis area
In accordance with Board policy, the teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending...
McCracken Co. teacher temporarily suspended following investigation into fraudulent COVID vaccine cards
Screenshot of OIS in O'Fallon
Body cam shows officers shoot, kill 17-year-old driver in O’Fallon, MO
Damyon Fisher is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing...
Body recovered from well in Newton County, Mo.; Joplin man charged with murder

Latest News

First Alert Action Day Forecast at 6 a.m. on 4/30
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 6 a.m. on 4/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/29
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/29
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/29
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/29