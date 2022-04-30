First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Action Day still in effect for this evening and into tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Clouds have limited temperatures a bit, but still enough moisture and energy for a threat of a few severe storms including isolated tornados from mid afternoon through about midnight. Then we’ll clear out from west to east as drier air blows in from the west: Sunday will be a very pleasant day with mainly sunny skies, mild temps and lower humidity levels….and Sunday night will be clear and cool.

Unfortunately, we’re looking at an active weather week ahead as a 2 or 3 rounds of rain and thunderstorms are forecast in busy westerly flow aloft. The first round will be Monday night into Tuesday. After a break on Wednesday, another round arrives for Thursday into Thursday night. Strong storms and excessive rainfall will both be potential problems. Looking ahead, though….the pattern looks good for the first weekend of May.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.