Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured

Police say there isn’t any information on a suspect so far.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting currently under investigation by Carbondale police officers.

According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a shooting.

They discovered a large crowd of people in the parking lot and learned a gunshot victim went to Carbondale Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The city says the victim was treated and released; however, there isn’t any information on a suspect.  

The investigation is active and ongoing.

