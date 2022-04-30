Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting currently under investigation by Carbondale police officers.
According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a shooting.
They discovered a large crowd of people in the parking lot and learned a gunshot victim went to Carbondale Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The city says the victim was treated and released; however, there isn’t any information on a suspect.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.