SIU students and faculty host rally in support of professor on federal trial

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An SIU faculty member is on trial, accused by the federal government of wire fraud.

Math Professor and Researcher Mingqing Xiao is accused of devising a scheme to get more than $150,000 in grant money from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Prosecutors allege Xiao did not tell the NSF he already received a grant from a university in China.

As Xiao sits in a federal courtroom, some students and colleagues on campus are voicing their support for him.

“I really hate such a great individual like Ming to be destroyed by such an injustice,” Chifeng Dai, SIU professor said.

Chifeng Dai joined fellow students and professors in rallying behind Mingqing Xiao as he stands trial for federal wire fraud.

“In my impression, Ming has always been a very helpful, very generous person I was shocked to hear that he committed a crime,” Dai said.

The federal government filed charges against Xiao in April of last year. He’s accused of lying about his obligations to and support from the Chinese Government when he received a $151,000 grant from the National Science Foundation in 2019.

One FBI official working the case called Xiao’s actions, “a slap in the face to the vast majority of university researchers who do the right thing and abide by the rules.”

“He has not a single mean bone in his body, that’s how I describe him,” Tao Huang, another SIU professor said.

Huang shared that she doesn’t believe he’s capable of committing a crime like this.

“He has been a community leader for the last 20 years and you are not destroying a good man’s life, but you are also destroying this little rural community that we all cherish here,” Huang said.

Ann Fletcher heads up the SIU Faculty Association. She said hopes Xiao can return to campus.

“I’d like to see Ming welcomed back with open arms, or at least given that choice and reinstated in his position,” Flatcher said.

An SIU spokesperson said Xiao is currently on administrative leave.

If convicted in federal court, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and up to 5 years for making a false statement.

