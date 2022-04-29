Heartland Votes
Severe storms possible Saturday PM

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A few light showers possible tonight, but much of the area will be dry. There are some chances for rain by Saturday morning, especially in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. These showers and thunderstorms will weaken as they move deeper into the area. There will likely be a lot of dry time through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will develop again by the afternoon and evening hours. These storms could become severe, with damaging winds and hail possible. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is low at this time. Scattered showers and thunderstorm will continue to move east through the Heartland, with all of the rain moving out of the Heartland by the very early morning hours on Sunday. Sunday looks very nice, but breezy. Highs will top out in the 70s and lower 80s on Sunday afternoon. More unsettled weather expected through much of next week’s work week.

