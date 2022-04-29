Sediment blocking Missouri Landing temporarily halts Dorena-Hickman Ferry service

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be temporarily closed starting on Friday, April 29.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the closure is because sediment is blocking the Missouri Landing the ferry uses.

Crews are working to remove sand away from the ramp, but KYTC said large equipment is needed on site.

The process to clear the area is expected to take less than one day.

KYTC said the Mississippi River has created sand deposits around the Missouri Landing since it has been above normal levels in recent months.

Currently, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is operating on a temporary Monday through Thursday schedule.

KYTC said the limited 5-day-a week schedule is in place until the ferry can hire an additional pilot.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

