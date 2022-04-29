Robert Pattinson will return for ‘The Batman’ sequel, director Matt Reeves confirms

(CNN) - A sequel is in the works for “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson returning in the title role.

The director of the first film, Matt Reeves, delivered the news at an annual trade show for theater owners this week.

Reeves confirmed he will write and direct the sequel. There’s no word yet on whether the rest of the cast, including Zoe Kravitz, will return.

Warner Brothers released “The Batman” in theaters in March, which scored the biggest opening weekend of 2022.

So far, it’s the highest grossing movie of the year, earning nearly $760 million at the global box office. It was also watched by 4.1 million households during its first week on HBO Max.

