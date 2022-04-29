Heartland Votes
Over 20,000 new cases of COVID-19, 46 deaths reported in Illinois this past week

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a total of 24,646 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 deaths since April 22.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 3,138,682 cases, including 33,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.

As of last night, IDPH says 732 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. 

Of those, 75 patients were in the ICU and 32 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 193 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

IDPH officials noted in a release that the Illinois case rate has been slowly rising and five counties are now rated by the CDC as having a Medium Community Level of COVID-19. These counties are DuPage, Lake, Champaign, Logan and McLean.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,871,464 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 15,913 doses. 

Since April 22, 111,391 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

IDPH says more than 76% of Illinois’ total population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 51% of the vaccinated population is boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

