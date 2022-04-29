Heartland Votes
More than 1,800 students to be honored at SIU Carbondale commencement

More than 1,800 students will be honored at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale spring...
More than 1,800 students will be honored at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale spring 2022 commencement exercises May 6-7.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 1,800 students will be honored at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale spring 2022 commencement exercises May 6-7.

According to SIUC, it starts with the SIU School of Law commencement on Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium. On Saturday, Banterra Center will hold two commencement ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m.

As of April 22, there are 1,834 candidates for degrees, including 1,208 candidates for bachelor’s degrees, 392 candidates for master’s degrees, 113 candidates for doctoral degrees, 72 law degree candidates and 49 candidates for associate degrees.

The university said tickets are not required for guests.

Guest seating for all of the ceremonies is on a first-come, first-served basis.

They said ceremonies will be compliant with campus and state pandemic safety protocols in place at the time.

You can also watch the ceremonies live online.

Honorary degree and distinguished service award recipients include:

  • Carolyn Taft Grosboll, a two-degree SIU Carbondale alumna and recently retired clerk of the Illinois Supreme Court, will receive a Distinguished Service Award.
  • Richard Hunt, considered “perhaps the most important living contemporary sculptor in the United States” who was a visiting artist at SIU Carbondale in 1969 and had a one-person show in 1970 in University Museum’s Mitchell Gallery, will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Arts degree.
  • Cho-Yee To, an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan and 1967 SIU Carbondale doctoral graduate in education, will receive an honorary Doctor of Educational Leadership degree.
  • Roland Burris, a 1959 SIU Carbondale graduate in political science and former Illinois attorney general who became only the sixth African American to serve in the U.S. Senate and the only SIU graduate to hold that seat, will receive a Distinguished Service Award.
  • John S. Jackson III, now a visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, has served the university for more than 50 years in numerous roles including faculty member, dean, provost and vice chancellor, and interim chancellor, will receive a Distinguished Service Award.

SIU will also award four posthumous degrees during the May 7 ceremonies:

  • Joseph A. Ermel, Bachelor of Science in aviation flight, 9 a.m. ceremony for College of Health and Human Sciences.
  • Alexander Thomas Sgueglia, Bachelor of Science in aviation technologies, 9 a.m. ceremony for College of Health and Human Sciences.
  • John Jones, Bachelor of Science in information technology, 1:30 p.m. ceremony for the College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics.
  • Jacob Jurinek, Bachelor of Science in journalism, 1:30 p.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Media.

According to SIUC, a total of 505 students will wear special medallions and honor cords during the ceremonies that reflect significant academic achievement.

Among those include:

  • 247 will receive cum laude distinction, signifying a cumulative GPA of 3.5 to 3.749.
  • 138 will receive magna cum laude distinction, signifying a cumulative GPA of 3.75 to 3.899.
  • 115 students will receive summa cum laude distinction, carrying a cumulative GPA of 3.9 to 4.0.
  • 80 University Honors Program students will receive a certificate for completing 18 honors credit hours while maintaining a 3.3 GPA; three of those students also completed a 3-credit thesis
  • 11 Saluki student-athletes will earn Latin honors, and one student athlete will also receive an honors program certificate.

In addition, they said graduating students in active military service or military veterans will wear red, white and blue cords provided by the university in recognition of their sacrifice, commitment and service to our country.

