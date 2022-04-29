Heartland Votes
Missouri House, Senate GOP push to ban transgender athletes

House members voted 95-46 to require transgender public school students to play on teams that...
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s Republican-led House has passed legislation aimed at restricting transgender kids’ participation in sports.

House members voted 95-46 to require transgender public school students to play on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Senators also debated a proposal to strip funding from schools that don’t enact similar restrictions.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

