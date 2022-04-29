I-24 westbound in McCracken County blocked by crash involving semi hauling granite

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a semi hauling granite is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 8 mile marker in McCracken County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet believes the closure will last until 12 p.m.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 11. Drivers traveling west bound on I-24 are urged to detour by taking exit 16 to avoid the traffic backup at exit 11.

KYTC said they were told a secondary side-swipe crash caused the load to roll off of the semi and onto the roadway and median around the 10.3 mile marker.

The semi was hauling approximately 40,000 pounds of granite, which is scattered along the interstate and in the median.

