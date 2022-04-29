Heartland police dept. shares body cam video to show how on-the-job dangers can be personal too
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - New Madrid Police Department is sharing body camera video of their officers on their Facebook page to show how responding to a dangerous situation involving someone with a gun is not always clear-cut. It can be personal.
Sgt. John Dubois and Officer Chris Griggs were called to the 200 block of Pinnell Lane on Wednesday afternoon, April 27 to a disturbance.
According to the police department, a witness said a man in a wheelchair hit another man with a baseball bat, then said he was going to leave and come back with a gun.
During a conversation with a witness, Sgt. Dubois reported seeing people running from O’Bannon Park and a man in a motorized wheelchair with a gun.
In Sgt. Dubois’ body camera video, you see him get out of his patrol, with his gun drawn while ordering the man to drop his gun.
The man could be heard asking why. Sometimes inaudible.
Police said the man had been drinking and appeared to be disoriented.
But, after ordering the man several more times to “put the gun down,” Officer Griggs’ body camera shows the man dropping what appears to be a shotgun on the sidewalk.
Officer Griggs’ body camera also shows him backing up Sgt. Dubois during the situation, picking up the gun after it was dropped and placing handcuffs on the man.
As the handcuffs were being put on him, the man can be heard asking Sgt. Dubois if he was mad at him.
Sgt. Dubois replied, “Yeah, I’m mad at you.”
Then you can hear Sgt. Dubois sighing, what sounds to be a sigh of relief that the tense situation is over.
New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson said this video doesn’t only capture an intense moment in what could be a shoot/don’t shoot scenario officers train for, but a clear picture of a “personal relationship officers should have with the community.”
Chief Higgerson feels both officers did an excellent job and the community should be proud of how they handled it.
He said responding to calls like this could also be situations involving a gunman who is having a mental health crisis, who is extremely intoxicated or possibly a juvenile.
Higgerson adds the video not only shows the dangers officers face daily, but how a split-second decision can affect the life of someone they know.
The man arrested was later charged with assault second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The video of the situation can be viewed below.
