Health Department: Southern 7 counties remain at low COVID-19 community level

SOUTHERN SEVEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports that positive COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are slowly increasing in parts of southern Illinois.

Because of this, the health department is encouraging all residents to follow simple, yet effective, mitigation strategies to help keep numbers low.

As of April 29, S7HD reported that all of the counties it serves remained at a low COVID-19 Community Level; however, any increase in positive cases would have an impact on the region’s hospital capacity.

They said the CDC recommends using county COVID-19 Community Levels to help determine which prevention measures to use for individuals and communities.

S7HD’s recommended prevention measures for low community levels include:

Stay home when sick

Wash your hands

Wear a mask in high risk areas

Talk to your healthcare provider about testing and COVID-19 treatments.

Stay current on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Southern Seven Health Department will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission throughout the region it serves and inform the public as needed. For more information about the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/community-level.html.

