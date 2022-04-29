Future Farmers Friday: Goreville FFA member takes over grandfather’s farm

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many FFA members in the Heartland join the organization to continue family traditions and start their careers in agriculture.

One student in Goreville, Illinois is doing just that, while also living out a bigger purpose.

“It’s a year older than I am. He purchased it in spring of 2003,″ Loren Pribble said.

Loren Pribble made most of his childhood memories in that tractor with his grandpa.

“I’ve spent many, many days and hours out here with him working,” Pribble said.

After his grandpa died last year, Pribble took on his farm responsibilities.

“I remember he looked at that field and he was very proud of the soybean crop he raised that year and wanted me to take his picture out there,” Pribble said.

“I just kind of fell in where he left off and worked underneath my grandmother for a year and then this year we both decided I was ready to kind of just take it all over.”

Almost every day you’ll find him caring for cattle and crops.

“We’re still running a full-time operation out here between corn, soybeans and cattle,” Pribble said.

He said sometimes it’s hard to manage his time between running the farm and leading his FFA chapter as president. That title runs in the family.

“I never knew he was a president, my grandfather was for the longest time of it. After I learned he was a state farmer, I wanted to chase that same award and decided to run for it,” he said.

Now, he looks back at his grandpa’s awards and hopes to finish his high school career with the same ones so he can fulfill his purpose to become a farmer just like him.

Pribble plans to go to college and get a degree in agribusiness economics before he takes over the farm full-time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.