First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Saturday is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The main weather story is  the threat of a period of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.   The greatest threats look to be large hail and damaging wind gusts,  but isolated tornadoes are possible as well.   The window is about 3 pm in the west thru 9 pm in the east.   For today,  a few rain showers in the morning should give way to mainly dry conditions, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and mild to warm temps.  This evening and tonight will be dry, mild and breezy, with lows mostly at or above 60.    A few showers are possible on Saturday morning but the main even arrives from the west Saturday afternoon and evening, as described above.  This should exit Saturday night, making way for a dry and sunny Sunday.

Next week is looking unsettled and potentially very wet, with periods of showers and storms.  Details are not trustworthy this early,  but it does look as though we’ll have on and off showers/storms from about Monday afternoon through Thursday.   Some severe potential is possible but a bigger issue may be locally excessive rainfall.  Otherwise it will be seasonably warm with highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

