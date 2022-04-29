First Alert Friday Forecast

The main weather story is the threat of a period of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. The greatest threats look to be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes are possible as well. The window is from about 3 pm in the west thru midnight in the east. For today, a few light showers in the morning should give way to mainly dry conditions, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and mild temps. This evening and tonight will be dry, mild and breezy, with lows mostly at or above 60. A few showers are possible on Saturday morning but the main event arrives from the west Saturday afternoon and evening, as described above. This should exit Saturday night, making way for a dry and sunny Sunday.

Next week is looking unsettled and potentially wet, with periods of showers and storms. Details are not trustworthy this early, but it does look as though we’ll have on and off showers/storms from about Monday afternoon through Thursday. Some severe potential is possible but a bigger issue may be locally excessive rainfall. Otherwise it will be seasonably warm with highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

