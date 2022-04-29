Calvert City’s Food Truck Friday starts May 6

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Food Truck Friday returns to Memorial Park on Friday, May 6.

Food trucks will line the Greenway Trail every Friday through October 7.

According to the city, it started Food Truck Friday in 2019.

“Over the last four years, food trucks have become common in Calvert City. The struggle to find a place in the City was difficult. This event gives food trucks the opportunity to safely park their trucks in a high-trafficked area during our busy lunch hours,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing and business development for Calvert City.

May through July it’s open 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. August through October it’s held in the evening from 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Menus are posted weekly on the Calvert City Facebook page.

