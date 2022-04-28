Warmer tomorrow. Strong to severe storms possible Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few light rain showers moving across the area this evening and these will continue as we head throughout the night. These showers will remain isolated to scattered so not everyone will see them. Temperatures will be mild across the area thanks to cloud cover. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 50s.

Friday we will see a warm front move north across the Heartland. Ahead of this front we could see a few isolated showers, mainly across our northern counties. Highs will range from the upper 60s far north to the lower 80s south.

A cold front will move into the Heartland late Saturday. Ahead of this front we will monitor two rounds of storms. The first one will move towards the area during the predawn hours. This round of storms will likely die off before moving into the Heartland. The second round of storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will remain scattered but a few could become strong to severe with large hail and high winds being the main threats. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

