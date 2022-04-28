Heartland Votes
Advertisement

VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student

A basketball coach helps save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria. (Source: KETV, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A high school student who started choking during lunch is thanking his school’s basketball coach for rushing to his rescue.

Papillion La Vista South Basketball Coach Joel Hueser was working his regular lunch duty on Tuesday when freshman Riley Kelly started choking after taking a bite of a cheeseburger.

“I just didn’t chew it all the way,” Kelly said.

Video from the school lunchroom showed the student grabbing his throat with students yelling for help.

“It was all so sudden; it was like a flash of lightning in my head but at the same time going super slow,” Kelly said.

Hueser leaped up and immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on Kelly. And the piece of the cheeseburger was out a few seconds later.

“Every two years when we have to do CPR, I’m like, ‘We really have to do this again,’ but it certainly paid off this time,” Hueser said.

Kelly said he was grateful to the coach he’d never met until that afternoon.

“I would definitely say, ‘Thank you very much, I really appreciate it,’” Kelly said

Hueser said he’s no hero, just thankful Kelly is alright.

“Any teacher or coach would have done the same thing. I just happened to be there,” Hueser said.

The student says he’s actually had something like this happen before, where he gets something stuck in his throat, but normally, he is able to wash it down.

Lucky for Kelly, coach Hueser was nearby this time.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash
Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
36-year-old Kevin Wallace was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
1 seriously injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Dalton Chapman is accused of hurting a toddler in Bollinger County.
Man accused of injuring 1-year-old boy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Butler County Sheriff’s Department have located...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Butler County man

Latest News

Deputies say the puppy had also suffered injuries to include fractured bones to the shoulder...
McCracken Co. authorities requesting public’s help in animal abuse investigation
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Traffic backed up on I-24 at mile point 9.6.
I-24 eastbound lanes blocked by semi truck crash in McCracken Co.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Signal Crew finished the installation of a...
Pedestrian crosswalk installed at KY 731/Lone Oak Road/Broadway intersection in Paducah