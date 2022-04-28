UT Martin wins OVC Men’s Golf Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the first year of match play deciding the OVC men’s golf championship, UT Martin found themselves tied 2-2 with Morehead State in the semifinals. Only one pair remaining.

Tate Chumley trailed Joe Muschong, the 2022 OVC stroke play champion, by one entering the 17th. A tie or Muschong victory on the hole, and the Skyhawks’ hopes of repeat conference titles was over.

After three strokes each, both were within feet of the hole. Chumley sank a putt for four. Muschong was about a six-foot putt away from ending UT Martin’s season, and less than 24 hours removed from sinking a clutch putt on the final hole to clinch OVC medalist honors.

Muschong’s putt missed by inches to the right of the cup. All even heading into the final hole.

The door was suddenly open for UT Martin and Chumley capitalized, winning the 18th and clinching the semifinal match for the Skyhawks.

Championship match was set. UT Martin against top-seeded Tennessee Tech. After a quick break to draft pairings, it was back to the first tee.

Through 15 holes, three of the pairing matches had already been decided. Jonathan Xoinis and Bryson Morrell picked up victories for UT Martin while Mark McDearman earned a win for Tennessee Tech. After Bracton Womack clinched another win for the Eagles after 17 holes of his match, it was a familiar score. Tied 2-2.

Once again it was down to the final pairing, and once again it was Tate Chumley for the Skyhawks.

Nick Sutton trailed Chumley by three entering 16. Two elite approach shots on 16 and 17 helped Sutton to victories on both holes, and this time it was Chumley on the wrong end of momentum heading into 18.

Then the energy shifted back. Off the 18th tee, Chumley breezed down the fairway while Sutton sliced into the woods. Needing three shots to correct the mistake, Sutton’s chances dwindled. A one-handed chip-on kept the Golden Eagles championship hopes alive, but Chumley could two-putt for victory. He did just that.

UT Martin wins the 2022 OVC Championship.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Tate Chumley. “Two years in a row. Couldn’t ask for much more.”

“This one had a little bit more incentive being that my younger brother’s on the team. It’s my last year, and I really wanted to give it a go. It’s so special to share that with him, especially getting him an OVC Championship ring.”

