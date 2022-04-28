Heartland Votes
St. Francois Co. deputy injured in officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody

Robert W. Tayler, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson...
Robert W. Tayler, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County, St. Clair County, Ill., as well as a parole violation warrant in Missouri.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A deputy received minor injuries in a shoot-out with a man living in a camper.

Robert W. Taylor, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County and St. Clair County, Ill., as well as a parole violation warrant in Missouri.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, April 27, deputies were investigating a crash in Iron Mountain Lake in which someone left the scene of the crash.

Deputies arrived at a home on Washington Street shortly before 5 p.m. As they approached a camper, being used as a primary home, they said someone inside the camper began firing shots from multiple weapons through the camper walls.

The deputies took cover and returned fire, hitting the occupant in the arm.

According to the sheriff’s department, initial reports indicated the possibility of children being in the camper. While the suspect confirmed it, they didn’t find any children.

After more than 8 hours of negotiations, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The suspect, identified as Taylor, was taken into custody and then treated and released from an area hospital.

He currently remains in custody, without bond, at the St. Francois County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s department, one deputy received minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the initial gunfire exchange. He was treated at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to assist with the incident.

