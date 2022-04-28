Heartland Votes
Sports betting bill stalls in Missouri Senate following Wednesday fillibuster

By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sports gambling in the Show-Me State will probably have to wait another year.

The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have legalized online and retail sports betting statewide.

Sen. Denny Hoskins filibustered the bill due to an amendment to remove the addition of video lottery terminals from the bill.

State lawmakers and proponents have cited numerous instances of Missourians crossing state lines into Iowa and Illinois to place bets, where sports gambling has been legalized.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

