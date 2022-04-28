Severe storms possible Saturday PM

A few scattered showers will swing through the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, with lows only dropping into the 50s. A few showers possible on Friday, but many areas will be dry most of the day, especially through the evening hours. Severe storms are possible on Saturday. We will be watching scattered showers and thunderstorms closely through the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see storms...or even rain, but those storms that do form will likely strengthen quickly. Make sure to have a way to get warnings on Saturday. Sunday looks mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

