Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul discusses Russian invasion comments, end of travel mask mandate

Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky republican senator Rand Paul sat down to explain comments made during a congressional hearing about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Paul was criticized for an exchange made during Tuesday’s hearing with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stating the U.S. had pushed Ukraine toward NATO membership, and that NATO aspirations by Ukraine may have been the cause of Russia’s invasion.

“Knowing full well that Ukraine was unlikely to ever join NATO, since it had already been 14 years since they said they were going to become members, why was it so important last fall, before this invasion, to continue agitating Ukraine’s admission to NATO,” Paul said on Tuesday.

Speaking with WAVE News on Thursday, Paul said he was trying to have a discussion about the root causes of the war and was not defending Putin’s attack in any way.

“It’s just ludicrous, because in no way, shape or form did I ever say that,” Paul said. “But I am willing to address the questions of war. It’s my job.”

Paul said he wanted to make it clear that he has no sympathy for Russia and there is “no justification” for Putin’s actions.

The senator also spoke about a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit after a federal judge in Florida struck down the requirement on April 18.

The Department of Justice is appealing the decision contending it’s a risk to public health.

Paul told WAVE News he had been on a plane on Monday for the first time since the mandate ended, saying most people he saw were without masks and seemed happy.

“When I looked around the airport on Monday, 97 percent of the people had chosen not to wear a mask,” Paul said. “Why? Because they’ve either been vaccinated or had the disease or both and they’ve accessed their risk to be very low.”

Paul said he would be in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, but sidestepped around talks about a fundraiser scheduled to take place at Churchill Downs on Derby Day with former President Donald Trump in attendance.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
He is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping. Investigators say he held women against their...
Man charged with kidnapping women, holding them against their will in Benton County, Mo.
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to threat for large hail and high winds
Robert W. Tayler, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson...
St. Francois Co. deputy injured in officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

House members voted 95-46 to require transgender public school students to play on teams that...
Missouri House, Senate GOP push to ban transgender athletes
Gov. Beshear
Beshear describes mistakes by Kentucky’s probation and parole as unacceptable
Beshear added they are now conducting what he described as a “significant” audit of the division.
Beshear describes mistakes by Kentucky’s probation and parole as unacceptable
The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have...
Sports betting bill stalls in Missouri Senate following Wednesday fillibuster