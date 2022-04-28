Heartland Votes
Advertisement

RAM to offer free medical, vision services to Mayfield, Ky. area

The clinic will be held from May 14-15 at the Mayfield Middle School.
The clinic will be held from May 14-15 at the Mayfield Middle School.(soure: RAM)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) announced it will hold a free, two-day disaster response medical and vision clinic for those in the Mayfield area.

The clinic will be held the weekend of May 14-15 at the Mayfield Middle School, located at 112 W. College St., Mayfield, KY 42066.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and free vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once in the parking lot, RAM says it will provide additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

RAM is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Additional Information provided by RAM:

  • Services available at the free RAM clinic include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
  • In some situations outside RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash
Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
36-year-old Kevin Wallace was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
1 seriously injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Dalton Chapman is accused of hurting a toddler in Bollinger County.
Man accused of injuring 1-year-old boy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Butler County Sheriff’s Department have located...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Butler County man

Latest News

It's the second year for the race, and organizers expect hundreds of runners from all over the...
Muddy River Marathon back this weekend for it’s second annual race
She was surprised with the award Thursday.
Jackson, Mo. senior awarded business grant
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, April 28.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update on economic development, tornado relief
Robert W. Tayler, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson...
St. Francois Co. deputy injured in officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody