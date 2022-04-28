RAM to offer free medical, vision services to Mayfield, Ky. area

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) announced it will hold a free, two-day disaster response medical and vision clinic for those in the Mayfield area.

The clinic will be held the weekend of May 14-15 at the Mayfield Middle School, located at 112 W. College St., Mayfield, KY 42066.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and free vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once in the parking lot, RAM says it will provide additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

RAM is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Additional Information provided by RAM:

Services available at the free RAM clinic include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

In some situations outside RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

