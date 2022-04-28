Pope County woman charged with animal abuse after horses seized from property

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is being charged with animal cruelty after police seized horses from her property, some in poor condition or dead.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Sara Kelly, 51, of Eddyville, Ill. appeared in Lyon District Court today for a pretrial conference.

An investigation from 2021 led to multiple horses being seized from Kelly’s property.

The sheriff’s office says several were found in poor condition or deceased.

Kelly was charged in March 2021 with 16 counts of Cruelty to Animals in the 2nd Degree, pleading guilty to all of them in today’s court proceedings.

A release from the sheriff’s office says she was fined $1,600 and sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 15 days to be served with the balance probated for 2 years or until restitution is paid in full, whichever is longer.

She is also not allowed to own or possess horses anymore.

The case was prosecuted by Lyon County Attorney Lee Wilson and was investigated by Chief Deputy Sam Adams.

Deputy Adams was assisted by the Eddyville Fire Department, Lyon County Cooperative Extension Service, Williams Veterinary Clinic, and A & A Horse Haven in Boaz, KY

