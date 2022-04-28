Police searching for missing Butler Co. man with dementia

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Butler County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man with dementia.

Mack Warren is an 88-year-old man, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

According to MSHP, Warren went missing at 267 Misty Lake Rd, Poplar Bluff at 1 p.m.

He suffers from memory loss and dementia and drives a maroon 2014 Acura sedan bearing Missouri license plates.

Mack Warren is an 88-year-old man, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing. (MSHP)

His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who has seen Warren or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.