Perryville Spring Fly-In set for Sunday

The sky's the limit in Perryville this weekend, when dozens of planes are expected to make a stop at the City's Municipal Airport.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville will be buzzing with all types of aircraft and visitors on Sunday, May 1.

The City’s second Spring Fly-In event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the the Perryville Regional Airport.

The free event will showcase airplanes, helicopters, ultralights, gyros, RC model displays, drones, parachutes and more.

Organizers say the family friendly event is all about introducing aviation to visitors of all ages.

“We trying to attract young people in, the kids,” said Greg Gremminger with the Perryville Airport Advisory Board. “We need to attract people into aviation. Aviation is starting to pay good money, the airlines are hurting for pilots and they do all the training at their expenses and it’s a great career.”

In addition to all kinds of aircraft, there will be games, prizes and free brats, hot dogs and chips.

