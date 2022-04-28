Pedestrian crosswalk installed at KY 731/Lone Oak Road/Broadway intersection in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A pedestrian-activated crosswalk was installed in Paducah near two schools.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, its signal crew finished the installation located at the intersection where Lone Oak Road (KY 731) meets Broadway/Buckner Lane.

They say crosswalks are now compliant with American with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The intersection is near the Old Paducah Coke Plant, which now houses a Mellow Mushroom Pizza restaurant popular with students from the nearby Paducah Middle School. It is also near Clark Elementary School. Independence Bank also shares space at the intersection, which is mile point 0.415 of KY 731.

The KYTC District 1 traffic group and its contractor installed the pedestrian crossing activators to the traffic signal on three legs of the intersection – south, east, and north.

“As the pedestrian-activated crossing system goes into service, we would like to remind motorists who regularly travel through the intersection to be alert for changes in traffic flow this will bring to the area. Motorists should use appropriate caution and remember that pedestrians in the crosswalk have right of way,” KYTC District 1 Engineer Kyle Poat said.

According to KYTC, they installed a pedestrian-activated button due to the odd geometry of the intersection. KYTC traffic engineers and the Paducah city engineer concluded that adding marked pedestrian crossings without a signal activator would not be as safe.

They said work on what was expected to be about a six-week project started last November. Several supply-line and weather issues delayed completion of the project to this week.

KYTC said a check of police crash reports for the intersection indicated 34 total crashes over the last five years, with five injuries.

Approximately 15,540 vehicles travel through the intersection in an average day.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.