Open house, tour showcases available commercial property in downtown Cape Girardeau

Anyone interested in starting a business or buying commercial property in downtown Cape Girardeau can explore the vacant properties that are available for purchase or lease.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An open house and tour will showcase vacant downtown property in Cape Girardeau.

Old Town Cape will host the Downtown Commercial Property Open House on Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the group, those interested in starting a business or buying commercial property downtown can explore the vacant properties that are available for purchase or lease.

Participating properties include:

  • 101 William
  • 20 Main
  • 32 N. Main
  • 122 N. Main
  • 124 N. Main
  • 539 N. Main
  • 406 N. Main
  • Adjacent to 406 N. Main
  • 122 S. Spanish
  • 510 Broadway
  • 620 Good Hope St.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

