Open house, tour showcases available commercial property in downtown Cape Girardeau
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An open house and tour will showcase vacant downtown property in Cape Girardeau.
Old Town Cape will host the Downtown Commercial Property Open House on Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the group, those interested in starting a business or buying commercial property downtown can explore the vacant properties that are available for purchase or lease.
Participating properties include:
- 101 William
- 20 Main
- 32 N. Main
- 122 N. Main
- 124 N. Main
- 539 N. Main
- 406 N. Main
- Adjacent to 406 N. Main
- 122 S. Spanish
- 510 Broadway
- 620 Good Hope St.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
