Open house, tour showcases available commercial property in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An open house and tour will showcase vacant downtown property in Cape Girardeau.

Old Town Cape will host the Downtown Commercial Property Open House on Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the group, those interested in starting a business or buying commercial property downtown can explore the vacant properties that are available for purchase or lease.

Participating properties include:

101 William

20 Main

32 N. Main

122 N. Main

124 N. Main

539 N. Main

406 N. Main

Adjacent to 406 N. Main

122 S. Spanish

510 Broadway

620 Good Hope St.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

